Burst Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Burst has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $43,855.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,970,490 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

