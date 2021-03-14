BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $28.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

