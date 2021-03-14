Bytecoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $79,545.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00392762 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

