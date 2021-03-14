Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after buying an additional 614,001 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after buying an additional 412,531 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after buying an additional 486,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.