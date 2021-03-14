Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post sales of $150.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:CALX opened at $46.38 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 331.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

