Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,374.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $225,374.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.72 or 0.03116499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

