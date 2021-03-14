Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,547,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,160,000 after acquiring an additional 451,262 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,617,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

