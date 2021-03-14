Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.59). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $620,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,619,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

