Carbon Price Up 37.3% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $154,795.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00444185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00508041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,432,444 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

