Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.59 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion and $3.59 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

