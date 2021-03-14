Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Carriage Services worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,109 shares of company stock worth $239,259. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.44 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

