Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $12.68 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 301.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Caspian has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 365.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

