Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $25,674.54

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $25,674.54 and $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00396721 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.50 or 0.04973636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,314,634 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.