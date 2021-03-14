Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Cavco Industries worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CVCO stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

