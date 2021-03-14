CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE opened at $79.28 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 489.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

