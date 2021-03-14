CCUniverse (UVU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $17,912.49 and approximately $104.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006289 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

