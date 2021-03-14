CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0040

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $195,458.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

