CEEK VR Trading Down 32.6% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $135,948.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

