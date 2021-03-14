Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 126.3% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $338.64 million and approximately $42.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 126.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.