Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $725.86 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00006531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $725.86 million and $13.87 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

