Centaur (CNTR) Trading 75.3% Higher This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $935,575.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.