Centaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.