Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of CEN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
