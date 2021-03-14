Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CEN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.