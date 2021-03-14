Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 147.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $2.50 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 389.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 179.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,998,574,861 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

