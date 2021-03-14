CertiK (CTK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.38 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00004089 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,475,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,741,148 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

