Chainlink Price Reaches $28.90 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.93 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

