ChainX (PCX) Price Up 14% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.85 or 0.00018142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $83.84 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

