Change Path LLC Acquires 17,269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.40. 4,068,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,975. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

