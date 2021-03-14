Change Path LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,480,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.