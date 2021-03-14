Change Path LLC Buys 104,924 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

