Change Path LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Change Path LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IJH traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.30. 1,196,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,675. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200 day moving average of $218.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

