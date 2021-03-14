Change Path LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.30. 2,183,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,920. The company has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.