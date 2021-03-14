Change Path LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned about 1.55% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MILN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,531. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

