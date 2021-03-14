Change Path LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 136,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 53,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.60. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

