Change Path LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,325,408,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $356.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.16 and its 200-day moving average is $332.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.