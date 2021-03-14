Change Path LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 821.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $52.85 on Friday, reaching $2,061.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,893. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,754.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.