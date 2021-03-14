Change Path LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,138. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12.

