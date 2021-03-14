Change Path LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Change Path LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. 1,113,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.