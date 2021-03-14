Change Path LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

