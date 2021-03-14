Change Path LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Change Path LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned 4.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

JPEM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,107. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

