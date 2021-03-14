Change Path LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,347 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

