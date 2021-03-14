Change Path LLC Purchases 16,822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 692.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,932. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

