Change Path LLC Purchases 200,059 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,652.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.2% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,762,000.

USMV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,537 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.