Change Path LLC Purchases 27,262 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned 7.77% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

