Change Path LLC Purchases 7,891 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Change Path LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 63,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

