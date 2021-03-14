Change Path LLC Purchases Shares of 270,924 AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned 77.41% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of VEGA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

