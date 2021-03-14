Change Path LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Change Path LLC owned approximately 13.33% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 143,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

JPME traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

