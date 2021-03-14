Change Path LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Change Path LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 637.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $133.04. 5,275,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,952. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

