Change Path LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 5.3% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned 1.51% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $63,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 281,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,137. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.19.

