Change Path LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 473.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $268.40. 20,600,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,592. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
