Change Path LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 473.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $268.40. 20,600,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,592. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

